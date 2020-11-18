Meeks Bay Fire District Board seeking director applicants

Meeks Bay Fire District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on its Board of Directors.

Meeks Bay Fire Board of Directors is comprised of five, at-large elected officials who serve four-year terms. The successful applicant will join the current board; Directors Jennifer Lemke, Ellie Beals and Korie Kromydas (all appointed in 2019), and Board President Ed Miller (appointed in 1983).

Meeks Bay Fire District; formed in 1961, spans from the El Dorado/Placer County border to the northern boundary of D.L. Bliss State Park, and includes the northern portion of Emerald Bay. The District provides the community with the highest level of fire prevention, suppression, rescue and life safety, and emergency medical services via contract with North Tahoe Fire Protection District (effective since April, 2014), which provides all emergency response staff, and management of administrative duties. The District is in Senatorial District 01 and Assembly District 05.

“Meeks Bay Fire Board serves as the governing body for the District,” said MBFPD President Ed Miller. “We also serve as the closest form of local government, and work to be a conduit for our community to the County seat in Placerville.”

If you are interested in serving your community or have questions regarding the position, please contact Shawn Crawford, Clerk of the Board of Directors at 530-525-7548. To be considered for the position, please mail a letter of interest and a current resume to Shawn@MeeksBayFire.com.

Board meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month with the exception of December, when the Board meets the second Wednesday. Meetings are currently held via GoToMeeting to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. Agendas are available at http://www.meeksbayfire.com.

Source: North Tahoe Fire