Modesto resident reported missing in Lake Tahoe

Modesto resident Jessica Youssi was reported missing by her family on Monday after failing to return home from a solo trip to Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by her friend and coworker, Tammi Sheffield, she was last seen at 11 a.m. Saturday morning before leaving for Lake Tahoe. The last known communication anyone had with her was a text message at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Youssi, 40, did not show up to work on Monday and hasn't been seen since. She was driving a black Toyota pick-up truck when she left.

Currently the El Dorado Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation but has not confirmed if Youssi was ever in South Lake Tahoe.

"Right now it's a matter of trying to figure out whose jurisdiction it is," said Sergeant Anthony Prencipe.

Prencipe said currently there is no evidence to suggest that Youssi is at risk or that there was foul play involved.

According to Michael Jay Gosuico, a friend of Youssi's, the two were supposed to meet in Truckee Sunday morning but never made contact. Gosuico said in a Facebook comment on Sheffield's post that she did not stay at the Truckee hostel on Saturday night as planned.

Sergeant Prencipe said Youssi was reportedly seen in Rippon, a small town outside of Modesto, on Sunday.

Youssi's mother released a statement through Sheffield on Facebook asking everyone not to contact possible witnesses as they have already been contacted by the police.

"They are being bombarded with messages and questions. I understand your concern, but we are trying not to hamper or taint the investigation," the statement read.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.