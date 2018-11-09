Morrison, Jones lead race for Truckee Tahoe Airport board

Though thousands of ballots remain to be counted — including more than 25,000 in Nevada County, a vote-by-mail county — races in Truckee and the North Tahoe area are coming into focus.

Five candidates sought two seats on the Truckee Tahoe Airport Board, but the race really came down to three candidates. Incumbents Jim Morrison and John Jones, who ran together for re-election, lead with 36.8 percent and 29.6 percent of the vote, respectively. Former board member Mary Hetherington is third with 28.2 percent, trailing Jones by a total of 138 votes, according to posted results in Nevada and Placer counties.

Controversy arose in the race for the airport board down the backstretch of the campaign, as two airport board members said in late October they considered campaign contributions to Morrison and Jones as creating the appearance of a conflict of interest, due to board business with the donor of the contributions totaling nearly $15,000,

Candidates Joe Lorenz and Peter Foss Van Peborgh each received less than 5 percent of the vote.

Nevada County Elections Officials have said the next update in its ballot count will be released Tuesday, Nov. 13. They said 27,141 vote-by-mail ballots remain to be counted. There are also 854 Conditional Voter registration ballots in review and an additional 114 provisional ballots in review.

If the trend holds, the Truckee Donner Public Utility District will have a new member, as Christa Finn is ahead of incumbent Paul Warmerdam, 1,784 votes to 1,316, respectively. Tony Laliotis looks like a lock for one of the two seats, leading with 2,018 votes. Kaveh Mansoor is fourth with 752 votes.

Tahoe City could also see a new member of its PUD, as challenger Gail Scoville sits second with 425 votes. Daniel Wilkins, an incumbent seeking one of two open seats is third with 343 votes. John Pang leads the race with 463 votes.

Alex Mourelatos leads the race for two North Tahoe PUD seats with 590 votes. Sue Daniels is second with 539 votes, ahead of Lane Lewis (460) and Pippin Mader (459).

Jason Hansford appears headed back to the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, though who will join him on the board hangs in the balance of ballots yet counted. Hansford has the lead in the two-seat race with 1,427 votes. Newcomer John Mon Pere is second with 918 votes, while incumbent Dan Kates is third with 840 votes.

Two seats on the North Tahoe Fire Protection District look to be filled by Heidi Doyle, who leads with 37.6 percent of the vote, and Nathan Chorey with 32.1 percent. Steven Hooks is third with 18.1 percent and Danielle Hughes fourth with 12.2 percent.

All three longtime incumbents of the Truckee Sanitary District board look to be returning for another term. Nelson Van Gundy (2,014 votes), Jerry Gilmore (1,897) and Ron Sweet (1,826), defeated challenger Kurt Smart (984).

Measure AA looks to be headed for approval, with 75.5 percent of voters offering a thumbs up. The measure requires approval from two-thirds of voters.

Measure AA, a renewal of Measure A first enacted in 1989, is geared to ensure students have access to programs that lacked funding from the state including those in science, art, technology, physical education, honors advanced placement classes and college preparation.

With approval, property owners within the boundaries of the school district will pay a $148 parcel tax, which is an increase from the $135 parcel tax implemented by Measure A.

Ken Tokutomi holds the lead in the race for the Placer County Office of Education's Area 4 seat, representing Truckee and North Tahoe. Tokutomi, the incumbent, leads Anthony Palmer by nearly 2,000 votes with 54.1 percent of the total cast.

At the state level, Republican Brian Dahle will return to the Assembly to represent District 1. Dahle totaled 65.4 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat Caleen Sisk, who had 34.6 percent.

State Senator Ted Gaines, a Republican who has represented Truckee and North Tahoe, will represent the region in a new role after defeating Democrat Tom Hallinan for the District 1 seat on the California Board of Equalization.