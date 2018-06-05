Morse in second place in early returns of District 4 race

Votes are still being counted for California's 4th congressional district candidates with Tom McClintock in the lead with 51.4 percent of the vote. Jessica Morse is currently in second at 19.8 percent and Regina Bateson at 13.2 percent.

Only 35.4 percent of the votes has been reported so far.

"I am overwhelmed by the resounding vote of confidence the people of the fourth congressional district have given me tonight and I am grateful beyond words for the honor and privilege of representing them in Congress," McClintock said in statement late Tuesday. "We have made significant progress in restoring proven American principles of individual liberty, constitutionally limited government and personal responsibility to our national policy and they are working. But much remains to be done.

"Tonight's election is stunning proof that the shrill voices of the left do not speak for the people of our communities, and that as we approach the crucial November mid-term elections, our nation will stay the course and restore American greatness, prosperity, freedom and security."

Morse's campaign manager, Makaiah Mohler, said that Morse will not have a statement until the results are complete.

"I think it's very early in the night and it's close enough that we're still waiting for more results to get in," said Emma Lindsey-Severns, Bateson's campaign manager.

In the 2016 general election McClintock won 62.7 percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Bob Derlet. President Trump won the district by a comfortable margin in 2016 and McClintock has held the seat since 2009, winning the last two elections by more than 20 percentage points.

The Democratic party has not had majority control of congress since 2010. Currently, Democrats hold 194 of 435 seats. They need 218 to regain control. Of the 24 seats they need, Hillary Clinton won 23 of those districts in the 2016 election.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com