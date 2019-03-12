Mountain Hardware and Sports to join Raley’s at Soaring Ranch development in Truckee

Truckee's Mountain Hardware and Sports is planning to open a second Truckee location at the Soaring Ranch planned development located adjacent to the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

Mountain Hardware and Sports joins Raley's grocery store, anchoring the first major retail development in Truckee in over 25 years and the only one designed as a regional center servicing Truckee and nearby neighborhoods including Northstar, Lahontan, Martis Camp and Schafer's Mill.

According to a news release, the groundbreaking for Soaring Ranch is planned for late spring 2019 with a grand opening anticipated in spring 2020.

Soaring Ranch is an approved mixed-use project located on Soaring Way near State Route 267 in Truckee. At full build out, Soaring Ranch will include a Raley's flagship grocery market that will serve as the center's anchor store, as well as other retail, office and multi-family housing. The construction loan for Phase 1 of Soaring Ranch is in place and the first phase is expected to be 100 percent leased when construction breaks ground on or around May 1, the release states.

"Soaring Ranch will be a great second location for Mountain Hardware in Truckee," Doug Wright, president of Mountain Hardware and Sports, said in the release. "We couldn't be more pleased with the accessible location and design of the center."

The employee-owned Mountain Hardware store will be located next to the Raley's and will include 12,000 square feet of shop space focused on hardware, mountain lifestyle apparel and footwear, fishing, home décor and outdoor recreational products.

"We are extremely excited to welcome a true Truckee institution to Soaring Ranch in Mountain Hardware and Sports," said Art Chapman with JMA Ventures, the developer of Soaring Ranch. "Mountain Hardware and Sports along with the new Raley's grocery market will provide the sort of local and regional convenience that has been long anticipated at this location."

The Raley's store is designed to reflect the area's mountain heritage and will feature an inviting décor including locally-commissioned artwork, the release states. In addition to produce and take-out cuisine, a mezzanine bar area will serve wines and craft brews. The store has been sited to preserve many of the Ponderosa pines that provide a buffer between the complex and Highway 267. The Truckee Raley's will also include solar panels, generating on-site renewable energy.

According to the release, the Soaring Ranch project also has plans for up to 150 multi-family housing dwellings situated on a major transit corridor, with 15 percent of the units to be designated as inclusionary.

"With the assistance of the Mountain Housing Council, the Soaring Ranch development team is working to schedule a meeting with local employers to discuss how they can participate in the project to meet current and future housing needs of their employees," the release states. "The Soaring Ranch multi-family housing will be subject to final review and approval by the Town of Truckee.

Source: East River Public Relations