Mountain Hardware opens second Truckee location

Ace Mountain Hardware & Sports Address: 1001 Soaring Way, Suite 105, Truckee Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Phone: 530-587-4844 Website: http://www.mountainhardwareandsports.com

Truckee residents and visitors have a new option when it comes to finding outdoor gear, tools, paint, and other home improvement supplies.

Ace Mountain Hardware and Sports opened a second store on Wednesday, July 1, and is now serving customers at its 12,000-square foot location in the Soaring Ranch shopping center.

The store, a 100% employee-owned business at 1001 Soaring Way, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store also offers customers choices for curbside pickup, online shopping, and delivery.

“Opening during a pandemic is not an ideal situation, but there was no stopping that train,” said Vice President and Marketing Director Heather Svahn. “I’ve worked for the company a long time, so at this point it just feels like part of what we do.”

Svahn said that navigating operations during the outbreak of COVID-19 at the store on Donner Pass Road has been difficult, and that it pushed back the planned opening for the store at Soaring Ranch.

“It’s been a question of how do we keep moving forward — whether it’s manufacturing or shipping or opening to customers,” she said. “Our supply chain is really strained, as it is for probably everyone — I can’t think we are alone in that. Shipping companies are overwhelmed, getting anything from overseas is constrained, which then (affects) anything made in the U.S.”

While dealing with operational issues due to COVID-19, Mountain Hardware and Sports was also among the first to implement a mask policy, requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings several months ago.

“We just made the decision because it just felt like the safest course of action,” said Svahn. “Public safety is our highest priority.”

The new Mountain Hardware also has COVID-19 regulations in place, and once fully staffed will employ between 20 and 25 people full time. Svahn said many of those positions are already filled, but that the two stores have employment opportunities on a regular basis.

The new location will also offer many of the same products found at the one on Donner Pass Road, but as time goes on, Svahn said plans are to branch out and offer items unique to the Soaring Ranch location.

“As the store develops in that location — while it’s similar in its approach to our existing store — we’re looking for ways to carve out unique aspects to that store so that we can offer more to all the residents of Truckee, North Tahoe, and beyond,” said Svahn. “We’re excited to see what else we can do beyond what people have come to expect from us.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.