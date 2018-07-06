Mountain Housing Council offers update at Good Morning Truckee

Unaffordable housing is a problem for cities all across the western region of the United States. Addressing affordable housing is a top priority for the Town of Truckee, Nevada and Placer counties, which came together last year as partners in the Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee.

The council includes over 25 additional partners including regional special districts, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and local networks. The council's mission is to accelerate solutions to local achievable housing for those that live and work in the Tahoe Truckee region.

The council has established goals in six key areas including unlocking existing housing units, building new achievable local housing, and implementing an innovative regional policy agenda. To explore these solutions, Tiger Teams take deep dives into specific areas such as short term rentals (as it relates to the housing shortage), mapping and land (identifying available land for achievable housing), employer supported programs, capital attraction and more. The council also connects and convenes people, organizations, and businesses who want to participate in accelerating solutions.

It's a complex challenge with no silver bullet, and the Mountain Housing Council has coalesced the region behind this issue getting all community members involved in the conversation.

Learn more about the issues the Mountain Housing Council is tackling at the July 10 Good Morning Truckee, and their progress to date. Speakers include: Stacy Caldwell, CEO of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation which has the lead role as convener of the MHC stakeholders, and Seana Doherty, Project Director.

Good Morning Truckee offers online registration at Truckee.com under What's Happening. Breeze through the check-in line to get breakfast and a seat faster. You can also purchase multi-packs of tickets for your convenience — which can also get you checked-in quicker. And, as always, you can still purchase your ticket at the door with cash, credit card or check.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and chance to win great prizes.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce