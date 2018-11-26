Mountain Minds Monday: Artificial intelligence, holographs and the healing process

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will welcome Dr. Kim Bateman of Sierra College to present at Mountain Minds Monday: "Dialogues with the Digital Dead: Technology and Bereavement"

Bateman will lead the audience in an interactive discussion about the potential uses of modern technology, artificial intelligence, and holograms for grief work. Bateman serves as the executive dean of the Tahoe-Truckee Campus of Sierra College, and is a clinical psychologist. Her research interests include organizational psychology, bereavement, and humor and she has delivered many keynote addresses.

Mountain Minds Monday is held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Pizza and salad are available and we use a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

The event will also be livestreamed and available online as it happens on YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

Visit TahoeSiliconMountain.com or sign up for email meeting announcements at http://bit.ly/TSMEmail