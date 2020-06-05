Mountain Minds Monday: Climate change – How to stay motivated and follow through

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will host Dr. John Henry Beyer, who will present on Climate Change: It’s causes, the severity, and how to help mitigate the impact of climate change.

According to a news release, Beyer will present during the June 8 virtual Mountain Minds Monday via live stream using the Tahoe Silicon Mountain YouTube Channel.

“Beyer will explain the science behind global warming and climate change in a way that is engaging and understandable,” the release states. “By representing large datasets visually, explaining complex concepts in accessible language, and drawing on psychologists’ research on reactions to disturbing information, Beyer will offer us a path forward under what might otherwise feel like insurmountable challenges.”

Beyer received his Ph.D. in geophysics from UC Berkeley, which led to a management career in geophysical exploration of geothermal energy sources for power generation. Beyer has managed geothermal exploration projects in Japan, Indonesia, and the Azores.

More recently Beyer has been involved in research management, developing technologies to mitigate climate change. At the California Energy Commission Beyer managed research focused on increasing efficiency and reducing emissions from electricity generation systems. At Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory he managed research on the geologic storage of carbon dioxide to reduce the carbon dioxide build up in the atmosphere.

Monday’s talk begins at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Or log into YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.

A Suggested donation of $5 helps to defray the expenses of live streaming the event, which can be made at http://www.Tahoesiliconmountain.com

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain