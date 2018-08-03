Mountain Minds Monday: History of computing through the eyes of one womanâ€™s career

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a network of entrepreneurs and professionals who live and work in the Tahoe-Truckee area, will welcome Mary L. Gorden to present at Mountain Minds Monday: "The History of Computing Through the Eyes of One Woman's Career."

Gorden, author of "Life Without Ceilings: A Woman's Career in Computers" will give an insider's view of the role women played in computing throughout her 35-year career in the field.

Using events from her career, Gorden will describe the change in attitude towards both computers and women in technology, how some new approaches today are really old ideas using newer technology, and how and why the numbers of women in computing have changed over time.

Mountain Minds Monday will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Pizza and salad is available with a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

The event will also be livestreamed and available online as it happens on YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

This month's event is sponsored by New Leaders, Holland & Hart LLP, Molsby & Bordner, LLP, Mountain Workspace, and Heads Up Health.

Visit TahoeSiliconMountain.com for information or sign up for email meeting announcements here: http://bit.ly/TSMEmail

Source: Tahoe Silcon Mountain