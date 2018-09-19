Mountain Minds: Why Tahoe gets so much smoke (and how we can predict it)

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, welcomes Neil Lareau to present at Mountain Minds Monday: "Why Tahoe Gets So Much Wildfire Smoke and How We Can Predict It"

A physicist will share why there have been so many smoky days in Tahoe and how cutting-edge remote sensors provide new perspectives about wildfires that can help us advance our ability to predict their impacts on society.

Neil Lareau, assistant professor of physics at the University of Nevada, Reno, will explain the inner workings of destructive and extreme fire behaviors like fire tornadoes, 130+ mph winds, and pyrocumulus clouds that can reach 40,000 feet into the atmosphere.

Mountain Minds Monday will be held on Monday, Oct. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Pizza and salad are available on a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). The event will also be livestreamed and available online as it happens on YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

This month's event is sponsored by Holland & Hart LLP, Molsby & Bordner, LLP, Mountain Workspace, and Heads Up Health.

