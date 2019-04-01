National Library Week celebrated at Truckee Library

The Truckee Library is gearing up to participate in National Library Week, with lots of activities for Truckee residents to enjoy.

National Library Week runs April 7-13. The week is observed by the American Library Association as a way to celebrate and promote the work of libraries throughout the country. Libraries across the U.S. will be finding ways to commemorate this occasion and the Truckee Library will be joining in on the fun.

Starting on Monday, April 8, the Truckee Library will be kicking off the week by partnering with Alibi Ale House, 10069 Bridge Street, to host a "Not Your Parent's Library" program. Truckee residents are encouraged to stop by to try out the library's Oculus Rift Virtual Reality system and see the Replicator+ 3-D Printer in action. Library staff will be on hand from 4:30-7:30 p.m. to give attendees the chance to try their hand at Virtual Reality and learn more about the library.

On Tuesday, April 9, the library will host a Patron Appreciation Party from 4-6 p.m. to thank them for being a part of the library. The event will feature a photo booth and refreshments as well as the opportunity for all library patrons to feel special.

Finally, the week will end with a bang at a Library Open House on Friday April 12, from 4-6 p.m. Patrons will get a chance to see all the exciting items the library has available for the public. On display will be the Oculus Rift Virtual Reality system and the Replicator+ 3-D Printer, as well as items available for check out such as the Orion StarBlast Telescope and AmScope 150 Series Microscope.

The Truckee Library is located at 10031 Levon Ave in Truckee, and is open Monday through Saturday.

For more information visit http://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/Calendar or call 530-582-2846.

Source: Nevada County Library