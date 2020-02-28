Nevada City Film Festival among nation’s best in poll

Despite competing with world-renowned cinema showcases like the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, and the Toronto International Film Festival, the Nevada City Film Festival stands above them all.

That’s according to the USA Today’s Reader’s Choice 2020 poll for the Best Film Festival in North America, which on Monday listed the Nevada City Film Festival in third place out of 20 nominees. A panel of experts selected the nominees in the contest, but it’s voters who will decide their rank.

People can vote once per day until voting ends at 9 a.m. Monday. The 10 winning festivals will be announced March 13.

The festival, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in August, was selected along with more recognized festivals due to its artist-friendly focus, workshops and events outside of screenings and the topics it covers.

“It has grown to become one of the most artist-friendly and fun festivals in the nation, with film topics like Expanding Gender, Late Night Popcorn Shorts and In Pursuit of Dreams,” the contest website states. “Workshops cover topics like film editing for storytelling and creative distribution.”

The festival began in 2001 as a do-it-yourself passion project, an ethos it’s been able to maintain since growing into a week-long event featuring local artists, independent and diverse films that may not otherwise find a local outlet. Question-and-answer sessions, panels, workshops, a filmmaker residency program and other special events draw thousands from throughout the region.

In recent years guests such as directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, and comedians Eric Andre and Tig Notaro, have underscored the growth of the festival both in terms of size and prestige.

