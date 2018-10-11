Nevada County ballots are in the mail

Nevada County voters should receive their ballots in the mail over the next several days, election officials said.

The county elections office this week mailed ballots for the Nov. 6 general election to every registered voter in Nevada County. The county is now completely vote-by-mail. Precincts from previous elections no longer exist. However, people can cast ballots at physical vote centers that will open in the days before the election. Additionally, they can drop off their completed ballots at a handful of designated sites.

Voters should contact the elections office at 530-265-1298 if they haven't received their ballot by Wednesday, said Teal Caddy, acting administrative assistant.

Local voters on Nov. 6 will choose a new sheriff, decide two spots on the Nevada Irrigation District and select winners for several school, fire and special district seats. Statewide they'll pick a governor, U.S. senator and all of California's U.S. representatives. They'll also decide on several ballot initiatives, including one that could repeal a statewide, 12-cent gas tax.

The local elections office after the June primary had no set schedule for when it released vote totals. The office set a timeline for November: election night; Nov. 12; and the final vote tally, date unknown.

There were 67,609 registered voters in Nevada County as of Wednesday. The county had 24,422 Democrats, 22,506 Republicans, 2,390 American Independents, 782 Greens, 830 Libertarians, 188 Peace and Freedom members, 5,927 no party preference and 10,564 decline to state.

Recommended Stories For You

Party preference has no effect on what ballot someone receives for this election.

Drop-off

The Grass Valley area has four ballot drop-off spots: SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily; Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way, open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; and the Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

All Grass Valley area drop-off spots remain open until 8 p.m. Nov. 6, except the Chicago Park Store, which closes at 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

Nevada City has one drop-off point: a box in the parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., available 24 hours a day. It closes at 8 p.m. Nov. 6.

Penn Valley has one drop-off spot: Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It closes at 8 p.m. Nov. 6.

South County has two drop boxes: Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; and TrailBlazer Craft Pizza, 15690 Johnson Place, open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Both close at 8 p.m. Nov. 6.

North San Juan has one: North San Juan Community Library, 18847 Oak Tree Road, Nevada City. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It closes at 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

Truckee has two drop-off points: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours a day; and Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. Both close at 8 p.m. Nov. 6.

Vote in person

People can vote in person now at the elections office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, Nevada City. It's open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The elections office and Truckee Town Hall, east wing conference room, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, become vote centers on Oct. 27. They'll open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 6.

A handful of additional vote centers open Nov. 3: Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.; and the Best Western Gold County Inn, Conference Center, Gold 1, 1012 Sutton Way, both in Grass Valley; the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43, 10513 Spenceville Road; the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, in South County; and the Truckee Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

The vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 through Nov. 5. All are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 6, as is a North San Juan vote center, 29190 Highway 49, North San Juan.

Alan Riquelmy is a reporter for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. Contact him via email at ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.