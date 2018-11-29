Nevada County Elections: Klovstad, Goodwin, Polivy win Truckee Town Council seats

The nail-biting race for Truckee Town Council has come to an end, and the final results for the third and final seat proved to be just as close as in recent updates.

Newcomer Anna Klovstad totaled 4,126 votes (21.9 percent of all votes cast), while incumbent Morgan Goodwin was second with 2,829 votes (15.0%). Finishing third was challenger David Polivy, who edged Chelsea Walterscheid by a 30-vote margin.

Polivy totaled 2,653 votes to Walterscheid's 2,623.

Polivy and Walterscheid traded the lead in the first two updates. Polivy held a three vote lead on Election Night, while Walterscheid jumped ahead by nine votes the following week. On Nov. 21, Polivy held a 20-vote margin.

Rounding out the final results were Richard Ludke (2,516 votes), Carmen Carr (2,258 votes) and Suzie Tarnay (1,803 votes).