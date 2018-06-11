Nevada County elections office releases updated vote tallies

Some 8,000 to 9,000 votes remain uncounted. Officials have scheduled another update for Thursday, followed by a third on June 19.

Incumbent Cliff Newell has maintained his lead against Glenn Jennings for the district attorney's race. Newell has 9,903 votes to Jennings' 9,203, or 51.83 percent to 48.17 percent.

The three sheriff's candidates remain in the same positions after Monday's update. Sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon has 7,318 votes; Executive Lt. Bill Smethers has 6,789 votes; and former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster has 6,188 votes — 36.06 percent, 33.45 percent and 30.49 percent, respectively.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.