Nevada County judge puts dismissal of murder case on hold

Finley Fultz, whose murder case was dismissed last week, will remain jailed pending an appeal, a Nevada County judge ruled Wednesday.

Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson gave prosecutors until Jan. 11 to file a motion for a permanent stay on his decision that dismissed Fultz's murder case and ordered him released Friday.

Anderson's Wednesday decision will keep Fultz in the Nevada County Jail for now.

Accused in connection with the July 2014 shooting death of Isaac Zafft at a Penn Valley marijuana grow, Fultz has been jailed since mid-2016. Anderson ruled last week that prosecutors and law enforcement made a series of errors that warranted the case's dismissal.