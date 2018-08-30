Nevada County judges recuse themselves in threatening case

All Nevada County judges have recused themselves in the case of a man who authorities say threatened a local magistrate.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger on Thursday ordered local authorities to take Johnathan Rodriguez, 20, to the El Dorado County Jail. He's scheduled to appear there Sept. 10 before a judge, who's expected to appoint an attorney for him.

Authorities first arrested Rodriguez Aug. 17 on accusations he tried to stab people in a Truckee subdivision. He appeared Aug. 21 in court, where he was accused of threatening a Truckee judge.

Rodriguez appeared days later at the Nevada City courthouse, where he made shooting gestures toward another judge.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email that his office hasn't received a report about the latest incident. He couldn't yet say whether he'll file charges in that case.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy