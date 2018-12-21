Nevada County murder trial set to start in January

The murder trial for a man whose girlfriend's body was found in the road near Truckee, which has been delayed multiple time since his 2016 arrest, is set to start next month.

Maurice Di Aundra Rogers has been charged with homicide in the death of Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones, 46, of Reno, whose body was found on April 4, 2016. Rogers, who had been Spruell-Jones' boyfriend, was quickly identified as a suspect, and was arrested in Sacramento four days later.

Rogers has been represented by a series of public defenders since then. During a hearing in December 2016, he began shouting obscenities at the attorney representing him at the time and fought with bailiffs. His current attorney, Ben Jacob, was appointed in May of this year and had requested several continuances in order to examine the evidence.

At a hearing Friday, Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger confirmed the trial is set to start on Jan. 22 and last three to four weeks. A further trial readiness conference was scheduled for Jan. 11.

