Nevada County public health officer to retire
Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County’s public health officer since 2013, is retiring, effective in July, a news release states.
Cutler, who’d been planning a spring retirement for six months, agreed to remain with the county as it searches for his successor. County officials began the recruitment process Wednesday, and will review applications June 10.
The position pays between $182,270.40 and $222,518.40, according to the job listing.
“We thank Dr. Cutler for his steadfast leadership and commitment to educating us all on the tough issues we are facing today,” said Supervisor Heidi Hall, chairwoman of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in the release.
Cutler has overseen outbreaks of measles, whooping couch, E. Coli and COVID-19 in his years with the county.
— Sierra Sun staff
