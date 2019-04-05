Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units

Owners of "granny units" can't turn them into short-term rentals under new rules passed Tuesday by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors made the change, one of many to the county's accessory dwelling unit ordinance, in their attempt to bring more affordable housing here. Other tweaks include removing a requirement that the property owner live on land with a granny unit, and defer certain fees, if the unit meets specific requirements.

The changes become effective in 30 days.

Check back for more on this story.