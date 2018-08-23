New bike racks to be installed in Tahoe Basin

Bicycle racks will become more abundant throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin with the distribution of 215 new racks by the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, providing 430 secure parking places for bikes.

The racks will be installed at bike paths, parks, trailheads, beaches and other community gathering places throughout the basin including locations in Placer County.

Two types of racks will be distributed which can each hold two bikes. The first round of deliveries began Aug. 16 and 17 with more racks installed over the next month. In addition to the bike racks the coalition will be distributing four public "fix-it" stations equipped with tools and a pump for minor bicycle repairs.

"People seeking secure bike parking at destinations around Lake Tahoe will have an easier time after this week," said Gavin Feiger, the president of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, in a press release. "This is all part of our mission to make Tahoe more bicycle friendly."

Funding for racks came from the Tahoe Fund and the Nevada Commission on Tourism with support from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. According to the release the Tahoe Fund contributed $35,000 in grant funding for the bike rack effort, along with $10,000 from the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

"Improving transportation is a crucial need in the Basin, so racks that allow people to safely store and lock up their bikes is a win-win," said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, in a statement.

"One of the most common concerns we hear from people, visitors and residents alike, is that they wish there were more secure places to park bikes at Tahoe," said Feiger. "We're grateful to our funders with the Tahoe Fund and Nevada Commission on Tourism for helping us address this critical need."

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.