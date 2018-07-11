New cell tower approved in Kings Beach

An 80-foot tall monopine cell tower will soon be constructed on 400 Brassie Ave. in Kings Beach, to fill in cellular coverage gaps in the area.

The Verizon Wireless tower, which will sit adjacent to the Old Tahoe Golf Course, was approved by both Placer County and most recently by Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The tower will be 75-feet tall with foliage adding another 5 feet, contained in a 30-foot by 30-foot lease area and enclosed by an 8-foot-tall wood fence. Two trees will have to be removed to accommodate the tower and a diesel generator on a portion of the golf course, west of the parking area and maintenance building.

According to a TRPA memo, Water Quality best management practices will be installed to capture stormwater runoff from the equipment pad and paved driveway leading to the tower. It will not have any adverse effects on the air and water quality in the region, as stated in the memo.

The tower will allow cellular providers to expand their coverage area, in accordance with increased demands for service in the area. A construction date is yet to be determined and will not begin until Placer County and TRPA permits are finalized.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierasun.com.