New leaders featured at Good Morning Truckee

The Feb. 11 Good Morning Truckee welcomes new leaders to the community, or those who are in new leadership positions.

Tony Commendatore is Truckee’s newest town council member, sworn in September 2019. He is a managing partner at Aegis Insurance Markets in Truckee, was appointed to fill the vacant seat left by former Vice Mayor Morgan Goodwin. In addition to managing his business, he has volunteered in the community for many years and has an understanding of the many needs of Truckee’s locals and businesses.

Deirdra Walsh was appointed by Vail Resorts as vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort last April and is one of the eight women who are running resorts across the company.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public and is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m.

— Truckee Chamber of Commerce