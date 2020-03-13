New sports museum granted more county funding

The Squaw Valley Ski Museum Foundation received another $150,000 in Transient Occupancy Taxes from Placer County for environmental work and planning for the Sierra Nevada Olympic and Winter Sports Museum, or SNOW Sports Museum.

The proposed 16,000-square-foot building will include state of the art exhibit galleries, a community meeting and event space, a multipurpose community room, a library, gift shop and café, and an archival and preservation area.

“We continue to retain and acquire more amazing memorabilia products,” said Jill Milne, executive director of the Squaw Valley Ski Museum Foundation. “We look forward to finding ways where we can get many exhibits out into the community so they can start to see some of the products.”

The museum will feature exhibits and displays dating back to the 1800s and offer educational opportunities for students and adults with lectures, films and interactive workshops, according to the museum’s website.

During fiscal year 2017-18, the foundation applied for the $150,000 grant for environmental analysis. The Board of Supervisors decided not to grant the funds until an environmental questionnaire was completed, which was done earlier this year.

Moving forward, Milne said they have grown their board of directors and advisory board, and are working on a dozen grant applications.

“We have developed a strong committee and we have a strategic plan to launch and reach out into a greater region beyond the Sierra Nevada,” she said.

Since 2008, the county has approved $712,000 in Transient Occupancy Tax funding for the project, including $225,000 in February for completion of architectural plans and project management.

“There’s a long history for support of the project by the board as well as the community and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association starting as far back as March 2008,” said Erin Casey, Placer County principal management analyst.

