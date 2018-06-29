New website connects users to Tahoe

The unique natural environment of Lake Tahoe is now one click away through the newly launched TakeCareTahoe.org, a collaboration of more than 20 organizations in the region.

The new website, funded by AT&T and the Tahoe Fund, provides event and volunteering information, as well as fun and educational resources designed to involve and connect visitors with the area's natural beauty. This resource is made available as more than 250,000 visitors are expected in the Lake Tahoe Basin over this next week in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday.

"In 2017, our volunteers removed more than 1,700 pounds of trash left behind after the July Fourth holiday, including more than 5,000 cigarette butts," said Marilee Movius of the League to Save Lake Tahoe and a Take Care Tahoe Partner. "We hope this site will help connect more people to Tahoe so they can learn why it's important to take care of it."

From cleanups to nature walks to family-friendly hikes and more, those who know and love Tahoe can participate in efforts to care for the area, including an annual beach cleanup on July 5. The site also includes information on more than a dozen visitor, science, and historical centers around the region.

"Identifying this project and the long-term benefits to Lake Tahoe and the entire Basin is vitally important to us as locals and as a company," Stephanie Tyler, president of AT&T Nevada, said. "The need for a collaborative website that houses the unique opportunities to connect to the community, the lake and its resources was evident, as was the passion behind the teams involved with Take Care Tahoe. That spirit and desire to instill a sense of place to our visitors will go a long way in ensuring our resources are here for generations."

The website also offers tips on how you can take care of Tahoe while visiting. Subjects include litter, dog waste, living with bears, fire safety, and invasive species.

To take part, visit http://www.TakeCareTahoe.org or spread the word on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

"There are so many wonderful ways for visitors and residents to connect with Tahoe, and now these opportunities are all in one place," said Heather Segale, education and outreach director at the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center and a Take Care Tahoe Partner. "If you've ever wondered how to learn more about Tahoe's environment, history, and science, the website is the perfect tool to help you fill your Tahoe days with fun and engaging activities."

The website was funded through Access to AT&T and a grant from the Tahoe Fund.