NEWS BRIEFS: 65th annual Community Awards Dinner set for April 18

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce will honor businesses and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their category during the 2018 calendar year at the 65th Annual Community Awards Dinner on Thursday, April 18 at Granlibakken Tahoe Resort.

"These are pivotal members of the community; they strengthen year-round tourism, raise standards of excellence and contribute to the overarching well-being and connectivity of North Lake Tahoe," a news release states. "This is the one time each year that local businesses and individuals are recognized for their efforts."

The range of award categories ­— from North Tahoe Innovator to Best Place to Work and Business of the Year — highlights influential community members and organizations for their accomplishments and positive impacts to the North Tahoe region. The evening will begin with a reception for Employee and Volunteer of the Year recipients and then move into an awards ceremony and dinner program.

Tickets to the event can be purchased through http://www.NLTRA.org. For more information on award categories and sponsorship opportunities, follow the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Facebook Page.

Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new physician

Tahoe Forest Health System has announced Dr. Justin Hunt has joined its team at Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics.

Hunt specializes in providing preoperative, operative and postoperative care to patients with a broad spectrum of diseases.

Hunt attended medical school at Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed his surgical residency at Scott and White Texas A&M. Additionally, he completed a colorectal fellowship at St. Francis Hospital. Hunt is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Hunt's office is located at 10956 Donner Pass Rd., Suite 210, Truckee.

New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-587-7698.

'Building thriving mountain town entrepreneurial ecosystems'

Tahoe Silicon Mountain will welcome Pamela Hurt Hobday and Colleen Dalton to present the key takeaways from the recent Mountain Ventures Summit held in Mammoth, California at Mountain Minds Monday, April 8.

The Summit hosted over 41 mountain-town communities aspiring to diversify their towns and grow their middle class and economy with year-round sustainable startups. Hobday will discuss how towns are taking action. Dalton, who was the keynote speaker at the event, will discuss protecting and measuring the quality of life in mountain towns, Truckee specifically.

Dalton is the brand communications director at the Truckee Chamber, and Hobday, who will be representing Truckee Tomorrow, a Truckee Chamber initiative, is CEO of Pamela Hurt Associates.

Mountain Minds Monday is set for 6-8 p.m. April 8 at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. The event will also be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

Sanitary District hires finance, administrative services manager

Truckee Sanitary District welcomes Mark Wasley as finance and administrative services manager.

According to a news release, Wasley is a Nevada County native who has enjoyed living in Truckee since 2001. He gained his CPA while working at KPMG Peat Marwick in Sacramento and has accounting and finance experience working with master-planned communities and assisting various special districts with finance and feasibility efforts.

He is presently on the board for the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District and has been an active coach/referee/board member with Truckee AYSO since coming to Truckee.

Hix joins Plumas Bank as senior VP

Plumas Bank announced Michael Hix has joined the bank as senior vice president, commercial loan officer for Reno, Nevada and the Truckee/Lake Tahoe region.

Hix brings over 35 years of banking experience and will be responsible for generating loans and managing relationships for business clients throughout the area. For the last 18 years, Hix served as senior vice president, professional and executive banking manager at First Independent Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Reno Nevada. Prior to that, he worked at Colonial Bank and Pioneer Citizens Bank, both in Reno, Nevada.

A Nevada native, Hix graduated from the University of Nevada, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance. He is also a 1996 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.