News Briefs: Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe announces Youth of the Year 2019 winner

At the annual Clubbies Awards Night event in late January, the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe announced the 2019 Club Youth of the Year, Amalia van Peborgh.

Van Peborgh is a senior at North Tahoe High School and has participated in programs at the Club such as Chop Shop, the Great Futures Productions musical theatre program and SMART Girls. At the Clubbies Awards Night, she shared the story of her experience at the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe from the time she started as a kindergartener, all the way through to her current experience as a teen in the Club's Teen Center.

She was also awarded the Club's $1,500 Youth of the Year Scholarship at the event. Prior to the Club's announcement about her title as Youth of the Year, she wrote an essay and a speech about her experience with the Club as part of her application process. Club staff then reviewed Amalia's application materials and were all in agreeance that she exhibits all the qualities of a Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year candidate.

Van Peborghwill now join outstanding youth from Boys & Girls Clubs across the state to share her story and the impact the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe has made in her life. At the state competition, she will have the potential to earn the state title of Youth of the Year today in San Francisco. If chosen, she will receive another scholarship, $5,000 from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and go on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year and ultimately National Youth of the Year.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, please contact the Club at 530.546.4324 or visit http://www.bgcnlt.org

Source: Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Red Fox Physical Therapy opens on Soaring Way

A new physical therapy clinic in Truckee, Red Fox Physical Therapy, offering private physical therapy and wellness services, has opened.

With the slogan "Don't train inside the box if you play outside the box", Red Fox Physical Therapy and Dr. Sara A. Mohagen offer unique services and treatment.

According to a news release, Red Fox has " a mission to provide the highest quality Physical Therapy Services to the Student Athletes and Youth and Active Adult Population and Adult Athletes in our community, with a focus on all orthopedic and sports specific rehabilitation, strength and conditioning, and injury prevention."

Red Fox Physical therapy is offering two specialty sports programs for student athletes and adult athletes, based on their body's specific ability and range of motion. These are 10-week programs including thorough initial evaluation and assessment on day one, followed by nine advancing training visits tailored to the athlete.

For more information about Red Fox Physical Therapy, located at 12277 Soaring Way, Suite 300E, Truckee, or to register for a program or physical therapy services, visit http://www.redfoxpt.com, email drsara@redfoxptcom or phone/text: 541-951-2703.

Source: Red Fox Physical Therapy