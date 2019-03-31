News Briefs: Storm dumps more snow all around Tahoe

Lake Tahoe ski resorts received a healthy replenishing of powder Thursday morning thanks to a spring storm. With the calendar nearing the start of April, resorts around Lake Tahoe reported over 1 foot of fresh snow in the past 48 hours.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts as of Thursday morning:

Northstar California reported 7 inches overnight, bringing its 24-hour total to a full foot. Squaw Valley had 6 inches fall overnight and 12 inches in past 24 hours. Squaw Valley says its season total is now 654 inches of snow. Sugar Bowl reported 4 inches overnight and a total of 6 inches in the past 24 hours.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 24-hour totals of 13 inches at its base and 16 inches at its summit; and storm totals of 16 inches at its base and 19 inches at its summit. Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 13 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 16 inches. Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 15 inches in 24 hours.

Land trust welcomes development director, board member

The Truckee Donner Land Trust has announced Kate Frankfurt as its new development director, and Sidney Scott as a new board member.

Frankfurt joins the Land Trust as the organization joins forces with Squaw Valley Public Service District on the acquisition of Olympic Meadow, a 30-acre property in the heart of Olympic Valley.

According to a news release, Frankfurt brings a diverse background and successful track record to the role with the Land Trust. Scott, her husband and two kids have lived in the Truckee area since 2004, and on Donner Summit since 2012, climbing and skiing the lands preserved by the Land Trust.

Frankfurt steps in for former Development Director Kathy Englar. Also retiring from the board of directors are Anne Chadwick, Tom Van Berkem and Jim Hoelter, all of whom played vital roles in the growth and strength of the Land Trust.

The Land Trust has protected more than 36,000 acres of open space in the Truckee-Donner region, preserving their natural resources for future generations and opening them to the public for recreation. Much of this work is funded by private fundraising – the generous contributions of donors who value the unique landscapes of the Northern Sierra.

— Truckee Donner Land Trust

South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge set for Saturday

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Nevada will take place Saturday.

Brave residents are invited to dive into the chilly waters of Lake Tahoe to raise money and awareness for the Nevada chapter of the Special Olympics, who mission "is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities," according to SONV website.

The family-friendly event Saturday will include food and drinks, festivities, awards, games, raffles and meet-and-greets with members of local law enforcement departments that have selected Special Olympics as their charity of choice, according to a press release. This year's theme is "Plunge with a Purpose," which focuses on SONV's mission of promoting inclusion, empowering people with disabilities and helping to put an end to bullying. Last year's Plunge raised more than $185,000 for local programs, according to SONV.

Registration and more information is available at http://www.TahoePolarPlunge.com. The plunge starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zephyr Cove Resort, located at 760 U.S. 50 in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.