News Briefs: Truckee Sanitary District earns honors

Truckee Sanitary District has received two awards from the Sierra Section of the California Water Environment Association (CWEA), a state association dedicated to the protection of the water environment through education and certification.

District employee and long-time Truckee resident, Jose Esparza, received the Collection Person of the Year award and the district was selected to receive the Collection System of the Year Award for medium-sized agencies (200 to 500 miles of sewer pipe).

Esparza, a collection systems worker, who has been with the district for two years, was recognized for his hard work, attention to detail, and great attitude.

The Collection System of the Year award went to Truckee Sanitary District for the third-straight year based largely on a track record of no sewer spills. Board Chair Denny Anderson praised district staff for their hard work and outstanding commitment to protecting the rivers, streams, and lakes of our community.

The district will now compete against other wastewater agencies for the statewide award.

In addition to the awards, District Lift Station Worker Morgan Walters was sworn in as president of the Sierra Section of CWEA for 2019.

Truckee agent finalist for '30 Under 30'

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announced Truckee's Anna McGee, a real estate agent affiliated with its Truckee-Tahoe Donner office, has been named a finalist of the National Association of Realtors and "REALTOR" Magazine's 30 Under 30 program.

The public is invited to vote for McGee, one of 50 finalists selected, representing every type of real estate. Judges will choose 29 honorees from the field of finalists. The last spot is a Web Choice Award, based on the most online votes on the magazine's website (https://magazine.realtor). Voting will be open today (March 15) and continue through March 22.

"Anna's passion for real estate, desire to educate her customers and clients and love for the area and Tahoe Basin-lifestyle are some of the many attributes that help her stand out from the crowd. We are ecstatic that she is receiving this much-deserved national recognition," said Alan Nicholls, branch manager.

"I'm excited to be among a prestigious group of young real estate professionals to be named a finalist for this year's 30 Under 30 class," said McGee. "I will continue to put my client's needs first and provide exceptional service to become their lifelong Realtor."

When she is not working, McGee can be found skiing, hiking, and mountain biking. An outdoor enthusiast, she loves to share her own experiences and recommendations for enjoying all Tahoe has to offer.

Tahoe Forest welcomes pediatric nurse practitioner

Meggie Inouye has joined the team at Tahoe Forest Pediatrics, the Tahoe Forest Health System announced.

Inouye received her bachelor's of science in nursing from Azusa Pacific University. She received her master's of nursing and master's of public health from the University of Washington. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Inouye's office is located at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 130, Truckee. New patients are accepted. Call 530-587-3523 for information.