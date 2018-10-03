North Tahoe Chamber hosts candidate forum ahead of November election

Each election year, candidates running for federal and state offices who directly represent North Lake Tahoe, as well as candidates for local board seats are invited to give a short presentation to a group of local citizens.

The evening forum will take place at North Tahoe High School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8. The North Lake Tahoe Chamber is encouraging participation from various student leadership groups, providing an opportunity for young influencers to ask questions and share in some of the facilitation duties.

"The timing of these forums is key in that the mail-in ballots will be received by voters starting Oct. 10," said Cindy Gustafson, CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Chamber/Resort Association. "An important component of our organization is to represent the interests of local business with government and maintain the local economy."