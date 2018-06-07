North Tahoe climate group sends delegation to D.C.

Six members from the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby will travel to Washington, D.C., next week to advocate for effective legislation that will address climate change fairly, effectively and globally.

The North Tahoe CCL delegation includes two students from the Tahoe Expedition Academy, Sadie Tucker, 14, and Joachim Tucker, 12. Both students will participate in climate advocate training at the conference and will be part of the CCL lobby team meeting with Representative Tom McClintock's office.

Nearly 1,400 participants are expected at the 9th annual Citizens' Climate International Conference and Lobby Day in Washington, D.C. CCL is a nonpartisan advocacy group with more than 100,000 supporters working to enact legislation to price carbon and return revenue to households.

Unique to CCL is a commitment to being nonpartisan. The organization approaches every member of Congress with respect, appreciation and gratitude for their public service. At this year's conference and lobby day, volunteers are expected to meet with 500 congressional offices. CCL has played a leading role in the formation and growth of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. Founded two years ago by Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), the Caucus currently has 78 members split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

"We're running out of time to avoid the worst consequences of climate change," said Deirdre Henderson, group leader of the North Tahoe chapter.

"Here in the Sierra," she continued, "we are on the frontline of climate change. Droughts are getting longer causing our forests to be more susceptible to diseases and wildfires. Warmer winters are decreasing annual snow pack, impacting our outdoor recreation industry and local economy. That's why we're going to Washington. The best first step we can take to avoid the worse impacts of climate change is to get congress to put a price on carbon and return the revenue to households, using the market to move us to a low-carbon future."

Source: Citizens' Climate Lobby