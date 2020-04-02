North Tahoe couple selected to paint East Shore Trail mural

Earlier this year, the Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Public Art put out a call to artists for a new mural inside the tunnel on the Tahoe East Shore Trail.

A total of 34 artists from as far away as Great Britain submitted proposals, but in the end, a husband and wife from North Lake Tahoe were selected for the project.

Tyler Rivenbark and Frida Ticehurst-Rivenbark were chosen by a panel of judges from the Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art, Nevada State Parks, Nevada Department of Transportation, Raley’s, and Kelly Brothers Painting. Raley’s is providing a $5,000 stipend and Kelly Brothers Painting will donate all of the paint for the mural.

“Our partners and sponsors held two panel meetings in February to determine the top three artists,” said Marina Lowe, program administrator for Tahoe Public Art, in a news release. “Factors we considered included the artists’ concepts for community involvement, overall design, budget and maintenance.”

Artists that made submissions were encouraged to focus on community and the surrounding environment, along with depictions of local life.

“For these murals, we have created a design of two complementary environments,” said Tyler Rivenbark and Frida Ticehurst-Rivenbark in a statement. “On the one side, we have daytime, and on the other, nighttime. The beauty of Tahoe is expressed equally in the day as well as in the night. For daytime, we are inspired by the unique blue colors of Tahoe, the curves and angles of the mountains, and by the powerful sunshine that helps the varied wildflowers blossom during summer. For nighttime, we have painted a starry sky, and a full moon night in Tahoe, reflecting the light on the water, highlighting the power of the crystalline waters of Tahoe like a big mirror reflecting the moon and landscape.”

The Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Public Art have yet to unveil an image of what the mural will look like.

Tyler Rivenbark’s artistic background involves work in mixed media, while Frida Ticehurst-Rivenbark looks to sustainable and regenerative systems for creative expression.

“Our intent with this art piece is to convey the natural beauty of this region,” the couple said. “We want to remind people of the gift we all share by living or visiting this region, amplifying the sense of belonging, and encouraging participation in keeping this place beautiful and full of enjoyment.”

Work on the mural is scheduled to begin later this spring, following Nevada Department of Transportation approval of the permitting process. Local children are also expected to be involved in creating the mural, pending the status of government regulations relating to the coronavirus. During the expected two to three days of work needed to complete the project, the Department of Transportation and Nevada State Parks will close the Tahoe East Shore Trail. Trail closure details will be announced in advance through postings at trailheads and the state parks’ social media pages.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.