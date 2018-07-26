North Tahoe Fire Protection District seeks candidates for board

Russ Potts, long-standing board member for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, has announced he will not run for re-election, according to a news release.

Potts, who represents Trustee Area #2, will vacate his seat on Dec. 6, when his current term ends.

To become a candidate you must be a U.S. Citizen, a legal adult, registered voter, and you must reside within the geographical boundaries of North Tahoe Fire Protection District Trustee Area #2.

Generally speaking, Trustee Area #2 encompasses the area from the intersection of Hwy. 28 and Hwy. 267 south through Carnelian Bay and ending at Watson Creek.

To become a candidate for Trustee Area #2 please visit https://www.placerelections.com/current- elections, scroll down to the November 6, 2018 General Election, and click on the document entitled "2018 General Candidate Guidelines" under the heading Candidate Information. You are also encouraged to visit Placer County Election Office, "Running for Office" webpage.

Trustees are compensated at a rate of $20 per meeting and receive health benefits and a District wear allowance of $250 per year.

Interested persons must file nomination papers with the Placer County Office of Elections located at 2956 Richardson Dr., Auburn, CA. The close of the regular candidate filing period is Aug. 10, however if the incumbent does not file for re-election, the date is extended to Aug. 15.

Source: North Tahoe Fire Protection District