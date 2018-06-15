 North Tahoe High School celebrates 64 students earning diplomas | SierraSun.com

North Tahoe High School celebrates 64 students earning diplomas

The Sun Staff

North Tahoe High School awarded 64 students with diplomas on Thursday with 15 receiving summa cum laude honors and eight receiving cum laude honors.

Following a senior class speech by Jillian Blakeman and Jasmine Strydom and a commencement address from Dominic Hatch and Bailey Shaw, graduates stepped across the stage one by one to receive their diplomas.