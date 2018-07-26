North Tahoe Public Utility District announces Brad Johnson as general manager/CEO

Brad Johnson has been announced as the next general manager/CEO of the North Tahoe Public Utility District.

Since 2007, Johnson has served as the director of engineering and asset management for the Incline Village General Improvement District in Incline Village.

In replacing General Manager Duane Whitelaw, who retired in June and died recently, the board sought a candidate that would be a visible and proactive member of the community, a news release stated.

"The Board came to the conclusion that over the years our most successful general managers were part of North Tahoe prior to coming to the district," board president Tim Ferrell said in the release. "With that in mind we wanted a candidate that not only lived in the area but would but be a long-standing figure in our community. Brad was the obvious choice because his education, work history and career goals align perfectly with the District's needs. It will be exciting to see where his energy takes the District in the years to come."

Johnson is a licensed Professional Civil Engineer focused on asset management and capital project delivery for municipal water, sewer, and recreation districts.

In his prior position at the Incline Village General Improvement District, he was responsible for the planning, budgeting, and execution of a $10-million average annual capital improvement program. He also managed three operational divisions focused on the maintenance and improvement of equipment and infrastructure. He began his career as a consulting engineer specializing in environmental remediation system design and operations for large industrial clients.

Johnson is an alumnus of the University of Michigan where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering. He also has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California – Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

A resident of Lake Tahoe since 2006, Brad is an avid skier and enjoys spending time outdoors with his family.

Source: North Tahoe Public Utility District