Old Greenwood’s Signature Home Collection starts next phase

Each home features an open-concept great room, four bedrooms including two master suites with private bathrooms, a recreation loft, a private office or media room and abundant outdoor living space.

The Signature Home Collection at Old Greenwood is entering its second phase of construction. All eight of the homes unveiled during the first phase of the collection have been purchased and each of the new families was settled in for the holidays.

According to a news release, the new mountain contemporary addition to Old Greenwood is a Paradigm8 development represented by Carr Long Real Estate. Three of the eight homes in phase 2 are pre-sold with five still available for purchase pre-construction.

“Old Greenwood has that cozy mountain community feel; tucked away yet only minutes from downtown Truckee and the rest that North Lake Tahoe has to offer,” Paradigm8 Principal Hayes Parzybok said in the release.

“The Signature Home Collection is located on the fairway and wooded trails of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course,” the release states. “The Collection’s interiors embrace the mountain lifestyle and bring the outdoors in with natural light, open floorplans and a mountain contemporary design. Sophisticated, stylish finishing pieces elevate each property and bring a sense of luxury to these very comfortable family legacy homes.”

Interested local real estate brokers and prospective buyers can stop by the sales cottage, currently located at Sutter’s Trail within Old Greenwood.

For more information visit SignatureOldGreenwood.com.

Source: East River Public Relations