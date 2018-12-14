Old Tahoe City firehouse could get a makeover

The Tahoe City firehouse properties could get a makeover with Placer County looking to redevelop the sites for alternative uses.

Last week the county approved a $105,000 feasibility study to evaluate two redevelopment options for the former North Tahoe Fire Station 51, Tahoe Community Center building and the former visitor center building which sit at 300 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City. Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners will conduct the study.

One proposal, titled The Commonwell, includes a market hall, outdoor pool, waterfront amphitheater, a plaza deck with opportunities for seasonal lakeside retail and ground level parking underneath the site.

The second proposal, Siren Arts at Tahoe City, would feature a performance space that could accommodate 250 people, retail and exhibition galleries, artist studios and classrooms. Workforce Housing would also be included with office space for local non-profits, a kitchen and a rooftop deck.

According to Suzy Vose, Placer County senior project manager, the study may result in additional concepts for the site.

The goal of the project is to create a new space for bringing people together, providing economic return to the community and county, improve water quality and scenic conditions and providing flexible space, according to a staff report.

In April of 2017 the county began exploring options for the properties through a series of community workshops. A committee, comprised of four county staff members and four community members then reviewed four submitted proposals of which two were selected, as they were most aligned with the community's vision.

The study will take 10 to 12 weeks to complete and will be revisited at a Board of Supervisors meeting in the spring.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 503-550-2652.