On Politics: Trump’s school of hard knocks

Year-end 2017 triggered an avalanche of whiney news stories about President Donald Trump.

In particular, Factcheck.org turned loose with two separate feature articles denouncing Trump's "whoppers."

Reading the details, I couldn't find anything quite as egregious as President Barack Obama selling his health plan by saying: "If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor; if you like your health plan you can keep your health plan," contentions he knew were false.

Perhaps the whiniest and most petty criticism came from little known Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee, who railed against Trump for not spending enough time with his son, Barron.

Sounds like the media and the liberals are scraping the bottom of the criticism barrel. Does Trump deserve all this approbation? More to the point has incessant bad press, liberal "resistance" and "Russiagate" impaired his effectiveness?

A recent Rasmussen poll found that Trump's latest approval and disapproval numbers are exactly the same as Obama's at this point in his presidency: 46 percent approval, 53 percent disapproval. Trump's most publicized accomplishments include appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court and signing into law the most significant tax reform bill since 1986.

Other of his major accomplishments have been less well publicized. He repealed Obama's temporary executive order "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals," which had allowed certain illegal immigrants to remain in the U.S.; he stayed the effective date so Congress could legislate on the issue, which is the way the country is supposed to work.

He repealed Obama's ban on sale of surplus military equipment to U.S. police agencies. He restored travel and trade restrictions with Cuba. He scrapped the costly Paris Climate Agreement. He repealed an Obama ban on offshore and Arctic drilling. He repealed Obama's internet net neutrality regulation. He rolled back parts of Obama's overreaching clean water regulation, which federalized every little pond of rainwater.

He eliminated restrictive caps on power plant emissions so heat and light costs will not balloon this winter. He restored the status quo on transgender bathroom use. Trump modified Obama's national monument executive orders so vast tracts of land were restored for potential mining or drilling.

Finally, how about those ISIS killers? By simply letting the military do what it does best, the US-led 74 nation coalition has recouped 25,000 square miles of ISIS territory.

A year into Trump's administration I have to admire his efforts and ability to keep his campaign promises, although readers of this space may recall that I have never been enthusiastic about Trump. I only voted for him once when the choice was between him and Hillary. I cringe at his "unpresidential" statements and tweets. But maybe I have something to learn.

Denver physician Brian Joondeph wrote in the online daily American Thinker about his study of Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals," the leftist bible adopted by community organizer Barack Obama.

He points out that, unlike the gentlemanly George H. W. Bush, the collegial John McCain and the devout Mitt Romney, Donald Trump is actually using Alinsky's rules against the left.

Alinksy said: "seize power and give it to the people." In Trump's inaugural he said: "We are transferring power from Washington and giving it back to you, the people."

Alinsky wrote: "bait the establishment so that it will attack you as a dangerous enemy." Look at the reactions to Trump's Tweets by Hollywood, CNN and "never-Trump" Republicans. He baits them and makes them look foolish.

"Ridicule is man's most important weapon" according to Alinsky. Hmmm. "Lyin' Ted", "Crooked Hillary," "Little Rocket Man." I think I'm starting to get it.

Dr. Joondeph speculates that Trump may have never heard of Saul Alinsky, but that "as a graduate of the New York City school of hard knocks he knows how to organize and win."

Stand by for an interesting 2018.

Jim Clark is president of Republican Advocates. He has served on the Washoe County and Nevada GOP Central Committees. He can be reached at tahoesbjc@aol.com.