One Billion Rising event set for Valentine’s Day in Truckee

One Billion Rising is a national mass action demonstration geared to end violence against women (cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid identities that are subject to gender-based violence).

According to a news release, at 4 p.m. Friday, the North Tahoe-Truckee One Billion Rising event returns at the Truckee California Welcome Center, 10065 Donner Pass Road.

The campaign, which launched on Valentine’s Day 2012, began as a call to action based on the staggering statistic that 1 in 3 women on the planet will be affected by physical or sexual violence. With the world population at 7 billion, this adds up to more than one billion women and girls.

“We rise to show we are determined to create a new kind of consciousness — one where violence will be resisted until it is unthinkable,” the news release states. “Join the movement and show solidarity through dance in Truckee on Friday, Feb. 14, for this special V-Day event. Support is welcome even if you’re not dancing. We’ll gather downtown at 4 p.m. snow or shine!