Online golf auction to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – A golf auction featuring Tahoe celebrity tournament caddie spots, a one week vacation in Hawaii and packages to courses and hotels across the country will benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

More than 50 prizes are available during the online auction that is accepting bids https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/BGCLT2020-15641 through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

The boys and girls club is raising money to replace a small, outdated facility for the 800-plus kids it serves throughout the year.

Two caddie opportunities with celebrities Mardy Fish and Kevin Millar are available to the highest bidder for next year’s American Century Championship Celebrity-Am on Thursday, July 7, at Edgewood Tahoe.

Fish, the former tennis star and current captain of the U.S Davis Cup team, is the defending champion. He shot a course record 63 that included 10 birdies in the second round that helped him pull away from the field.

Millar is a former World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox and a talk show host on the MLB Network. Millar loves to talk and tell stories and will keep the highest bidder entertained.

The package also includes a Wednesday night stay at Harveys Lake Tahoe at Stateline, Nev.

Also a top prize is a six-night, seven-day stay in a private home overlooking Hanalei Bay in Kauai, Hawaii,

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is in a gated community with ocean views from every room and a solar heated pool and hot tub.

A two-night stay for four with two rounds of gold each are available for Lajitas Golf Resort in Lajitas, Texas and Sidney Peak Ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo., is offering its ranch house with views of the ski mountain for three nights.

Rounds of golf feature private courses in the Bay Area including Olympic Club, Claremont, and Sequoyah; in the Palm Springs area at Stone Eagle, Mission Hills, and Plantation; Clear Creek Tahoe, 20 minutes from South Shore; Bella Collina in Orlando, FL; and premium Tahoe area courses including Edgewood, Old Greenwood, Coyote Moon, Grizzly Ranch, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Genoa Lakes; Southern California at Arroyo Trabuco; and Gold Canyon Golf Resort outside Phoenix.

Savvy shoppers in search of birthday, anniversary or holiday gifts will also find attractive package deals with leading Tahoe and Reno area hotels, including multiple night stays and dining credits. Tahoe South hotels include Harrah’s/Harveys, MontBleu, Hard Rock, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, Tahoe Lakeshore Lodge & Spa, and a $500 certificate at Reno’s Peppermill.

For a Tahoe experience, there’s a one-day family pass to the exclusive Tahoe Beach Club for health club and beach front play. To take in Tahoe from the water, there’s tours aboard Lake Tahoe Boat Rides, a TikiBoat excursion for 11, and a Tahoe Tastings Cruise adventure. And above the Lake, there’s a Tahoe Helicopter Tour.

To improve play, woods from Bridgestone Golf and Wilson Staff wedges are available courtesy of the American Century Championship. Another prize from the ACC is a tournament-logoed Vessel golf bag with more than 40 celebrity autographs, including numerous Hall of Famers.

Eclectic prizes include a Phat Scooter, the new PHLEET unit valued at $3,000 to conveniently navigate traffic and negate parking issues. Unique artworks showcase hand-blown glass sculpture, metal photo print, framed area trail map, framed Fall photos. Holiday gift baskets from Heart Rock Herb & Spice Co. provide pampering soaps and lotions as well as spices. How about one month of acting lessons from Take 2 Performers; a two-hour pet photo shoot; and a 6-yard debris container for spring clean-up; as well as a Google Business View 360 Tour. If those aren’t enough to help get folks through the pandemic, try a number of beverage related items.

The month-long auction followed the 27th annual Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe Classic at Edgewood tournament, Oct. 12. As it has since the tournament’s inception, Edgewood Tahoe donated the course – waiving green fees and providing a boxed lunch and beverages for free to the club to help generate maximum funding.

For more information, visit http://www.BGCLT.org or call 916-542-0838.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.