Overnight parking restrictions in place at Donner Lake

Overnight parking is prohibited along sections of Donner Pass Road that run along the lake, on sections of South Shore Drive, and on a short stretch of West River Street from the Donner Creek Bridge to near the location of Sierra Stone Supply Inc.

Courtesy of Town of Truckee

Truckee recently implemented temporary no parking zones around certain sections of Donner Lake on stretches of Donner Pass Road and South Shore Drive, and also along a portion of West River Street.

At its last Town Council meeting, those restrictions, which are specifically for one side of the road and are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., were made permanent as part of a resolution adopted by Truckee Town Council members on July 28.

The new restrictions have been put in place, according to Town Staff, in order to address public health and safety concerns associated with overnight parking that’s been occurring in key areas of Truckee.

“We want our residents and visitors to know that disrespectful behavior and non-compliance with our laws and regulations will not be tolerated,” said the town in a statement.

Permanent signage, according to the town, will be installed along sections of Donner Pass Road that run along the lake, prohibiting overnight parking on the lakeside portion of the road.

South Shore Drive, on Donner Lake’s southern end, will also have restricted parking. A short stretch of West River Street from the Donner Creek Bridge to near the location of Sierra Stone Supply Inc. will also prohibit overnight parking on the side of the street closest to the Truckee River.

As a reminder, parking in a bike lane is also prohibited.

For more information, visit http://www.townoftruckee.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.