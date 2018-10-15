Pair face drug, vehicle registration charges in Truckee after agreeing to search
October 15, 2018
Truckee police say two people stopped for expired tags — a stop that led to the discovery of suspected drugs — are accused using another vehicle's registration.
Brian James Ball, 60, of Carmichael, and Lea Molly Miller, 22, of Reno, each face charges of forging or altering a vehicle registration; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Miller faces an additional charge of committing a felony while on bail, Nevada County Jail reports state.
An officer stopped the pair's vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 80, near the Donner Pass Road exit, because of an expired registration. At some point the officer asked about the last time they'd used drugs. Ball said he'd used about a week ago. The officer then asked to search the car, and the pair agreed, Sgt. Danny Renfrow said.
The search revealed a small amount of suspected meth and Molly — powdered Ecstasy — Renfrow added.
Additionally, the registration tabs on the vehicle's plates came from a different car, the sergeant said.
"Although it was still expired, they had another vehicle's license tags on the vehicle," Renfrow said.
Miller and Ball remained jailed Monday under $26,000 and $16,000 in bond, respectively, reports state.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
