Park & Ride Program offers free weekend bus services to Northstar, Squaw

Ditch the car and hop on the bus for weekend skiing this season as part of the Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit's Park & Ride Program.

Through a collaboration with Northstar California, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and Placer County, the program provides skiers and snowboarders with free bus services to the two resorts from select locations in Truckee.

The Park & Ride Program, which provides bus services on weekends from late December through mid-March, allows guests to park at Truckee park and ride locations, and take the bus to either Northstar California or Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. The program provides bus services every 30 minutes, in addition to extended daytime and nighttime services between Incline Village, Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay and Tahoe City. The Northstar service will operate out of the Truckee Tahoe Airport District, and the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows service operates out of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District administrative offices

"We are proud to be a part of the greater message, that North Lake Tahoe is making significant efforts to become an easily accessible ski destination," said Tony Karwowski, director of the Base Area and Village at Northstar California in a statement. "The Park & Ride program, along with our in-mountain shuttle services and Dial-A-Ride App make it easy for guests to navigate from Truckee, Kings Beach, or surrounding lodges to the mountain."

For those in North Tahoe, Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit's peak 20-minute service will run out of Tahoe City Transit Center, and offers 130 parking spaces to guests of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and also from Crystal Bay to Northstar California. Schedules and routes can be found at TahoeTruckeeTransit.com.

"This program, along with expanded carpool parking and the new Mountaineer mobile app, provides a superior experience for our guests while taking cars off the road and reducing our regional carbon footprint," said Liesl Hepburn, public relations director at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in a statement.

Recommended Stories For You

For those looking to get around Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows the Mountaineer mobile app allows users to set up pickup and dropoff times through the Squaw Alpine Transit Company, which provides year-round shuttle services within Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

"The Mountaineer program is all about providing a world-class guest experience, accessed right through our smartphones that we use every day. The technology is a game changer in many ways, and it makes for a very user-friendly system." said Stephen Murray, CEO of Mountaineer's service provider, Downtowner, in a statement.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.