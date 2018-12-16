Santa and Mrs. Claus land at the Truckee Tahoe Airport (PHOTOS/VIDEO)December 16, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 16, 2018 Share Tweet Trending In: LocalOld Tahoe City firehouse could get a makeoverTahoe local to showcase talents on TV’s The Great American Baking ShowTahoe City moving forward with affordable housing projectTruckee welcomes new town council membersTahoe Fit, new fitness studio, to open in Tahoe CityTrending SitewideNevada County customers lose home insurance; some see double, triple increasesOld Tahoe City firehouse could get a makeover‘A TOTAL DIFFERENT LIFETIME’: All-female grunge group ready to rock Art Truckee (VIDEO)John Ward: Airport Board member Lisa Wallace’s apology falls short