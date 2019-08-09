Placer County looking to update development standards

Placer County is looking to update their development codes to make way for more affordable housing opportunities.

“Many of the people who work in Placer County can’t afford to live here,” said Patrick Dobbs, Placer County senior planner, at a Placer County Planning Commission meeting. “This development plan is a critical component but it’s just one piece of this larger effort to address Placer County’s housing shortage,” he said.

According to a staff report amending the development standards will increase the availability of a mix of housing types and reduce the shortage of skilled workers that has resulted as a lack of affordable housing.

Over the last few years, Dobbs said, the state has been very active in regards to updating its housing laws.

“We need to bring our codes into conformance with state housing law,” he said.

Updates include amendment to the General Plan that would create new zoning districts for mixed use and multi-family homes and allow for more shared housing spaces that “maximize infrastructure and protect resources,” said Dobbs. Another component involves increasing density on certain properties and allowing tiny homes on wheels as primary residences.

The task of updating these standards is in the early stages with county staff beginning to prepare environmental documents. Dobbs said they hope to be back in front of the planning commission in a year before taking the revised plans to the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.