Placer County looks to purchase affordable housing site

In an effort to combat the current housing crisis in the Tahoe area, Placer County board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to negotiate the purchase of 11.4 acres of property in Tahoe City to develop into affordable housing units. The county plans to purchase three vacant parcels at 3205 North Lake Blvd., previously the location of a gas station and retail building that have both been demolished, from R.T. Nahas company for $3.6 million.

"This is an opportunity to put a vision towards the community's needs right now," said Jennifer Merchant, deputy county executive officer of Placer County.

According to a staff report, the Nahas property "presents an excellent site for potential housing development," as the property had already been approved for a similar project in 2003 and is designated by the county as a preferred affordable housing area. In addition, it sits on a TART route adjacent to the Placer County trailhead and east-west bike trail system offering access to Tahoe City.

"It's an excellent site for development," said Laurie Morse, Placer County property manager.

The planned purchase will be placed on the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council's agenda in August as an informational item. Meanwhile the County Executive Office in Tahoe will work with community organizations to develop a plan that best fits the communities needs. Once a concept is developed, the project must go through an environmental review process.

