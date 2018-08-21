Placer County revises cannabis ordinance

Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to update the current cannabis laws last week after receiving and resolving 158 complaints during the first year of the original ordinance. The updated regulations will allow non-commercial delivery in small amounts in alignment with state law, require tenants to secure written approval to cultivate cannabis from the property owners and clarify that the limits of the ordinance apply to residences and not individual parcels. The ordinance still only allows for personal use, banning the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, delivery and distribution of cannabis related with commercial uses.

The updated ordinance also removed a $500 per plant penalty if a residence possessed more than the permitted amount. However residences may still be fined $1,000 per plant if they don't comply within 72 hours. The county will only issue one 72-hour notice per offender per year with hearings and fines enforced immediately against repeat offenders.

Placer County's original cannabis ordinance became effective January 2017. The ordinance allows individuals to possess up to six plants which cannot take up more than 50 square feet on each parcel. Cultivation is only allowed on parcels that have a legal residence on them and can be done either indoors or outdoors. Outdoor cultivation may be done in unincorporated cities with a 100 foot setback from property lines, 600 foot setback from schools, churches and youth oriented facilities such as schools and day cares. Each facility cannot possess more than 3 pounds of cannabis.

