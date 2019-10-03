Placer County supervisors approve $1 billion budget

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a $1 billion final budget for 2019 to 2020, a 3% increase from the previous year’s budget of $970.9 million.

“This is a historic moment,” said Supervisor Jim Holmes of the large budget.

Added into the final budget was $1.3 million to support the purchase of the Nahas Property, an 11.4 acres near Tahoe City for a potential affordable housing project.

The county agreed to purchase the property from R.T. Nahas company for $3.6 million in August, 2018 with $500,000 in funding from the Tahoe Truckee Airport District.

The budget includes $85.7 million in road maintenance and engineering projects which are partly funded by revenues from Senate Bill 1, also known as the gas tax.

Other budget items included $13.3 in capital reserves for future county facility projects, $8.9 million for the Placer County Library fund, $6 million in funding for the new Placer County Elections Office warehouse in Rocklin and $4.2 million in contingency reserves.

Property taxes, the county’s largest revenue source has continued to trend upward as property values increase, according to a press release sent out by the county. Sales taxes, transient occupancy taxes and other revenue sources also continue to improve.

The county currently has 2,700 paid employees, around the same number the county had a decade ago, according to Board Chair Kirk Uhler.

“We’ve done it by I think being very smart in how we apply technology and how we manage our workforce,” said Uhler. “To have experienced this kind of growth and still provide excellent service county wide by maintaining that workforce not growing is a testament to our managers across all departments and the people they manage.”

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.