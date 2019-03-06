Placer Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery appointed by governor to lead state’s Forest Management Task Force

After more than 10 years of service, Placer County Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery announced she is stepping down to accept an appointment by Gov. Gavin Newsom as director of the state's Forest Management Task Force.

According to a news release, Montgomery, a 58-year-old Donner Summit Democrat, will start her new position April 1, concluding her service as supervisor March 31. First elected to represent District 5 in 2008, and re-elected in 2012 and 2016, her current term expires in 2020.

"In these past 10 plus years, I have learned a lot about our communities, the people who live in them and the issues that they confront daily. I love my job and I especially value the people with whom I have been fortunate to work for the past decade," Montgomery said. Read Montgomery’s statement here.

As director of the task force, Montgomery will coordinate efforts with all levels of government and private stakeholders to design and execute strategies to better manage California's wildlands for public safety, natural resources, recreation and protection of the environment. According to the release, the position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $165,000.

The Placer County Charter requires that supervisor vacancies be filled by a unanimous appointment by the remaining board members within 30 days of the vacancy. Candidates must have been a resident of the district they are appointed to represent for at least 30 days prior to their appointment.

"Jennifer has constantly championed reasonable forest management practices that balance the needs of people with our environment," said Board of Supervisors Chair Kirk Uhler. "I can't think of a better person for this position. We in Placer will be very well served by Governor Newsom's appointment of Jennifer!"

District 5 stretches from Auburn east to the Nevada state line and includes the communities of North Lake Tahoe.

Those interested in seeking the board's appointment are encouraged to contact the Board of Supervisors office at 530-889-4010 or bos@placer.ca.gov.